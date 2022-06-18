Sadhguru to conclude 'Save Soil' mission in Mysuru on Sunday

Mysuru: Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will conclude his 100-day motorcycle ride as part of his 'Save Soil' mission in Mysuru on Sunday. He launched in March his solo motorcycle awareness campaign 'Save Soil' in London, United Kingdom.

Sadhguru reached India on May 31 and received a rousing welcome from the Indian Navy, as their band played the 'Save Soil' anthem at Kutch in Gujarat.

Sadhguru will arrive in Mysuru on Sunday after riding 30,000 km across 26 countries, including Europe and Middle East creating awareness among people of the importance of soil and urging the leaders of the countries to initiate a policy and practise to save the soil.

Sadhguru will address a public meeting to be held at University of Mysore's Manasagangothri open air theatre at 7.30 pm on Sunday.

'Save Soil', is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world's voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish humanity's relationship with soil.