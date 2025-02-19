Saini honoured with Doctor of Literature degree

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatraya felicitated Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with the Honorary degree of Doctor of Literature for his outstanding contribution in social and political field at the 34th convocation of the university. Along with this, former ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, who did remarkable work in the field of science and increased India’s pride in space, was also honoured with an honorary degree and Goyal Peace Prize by the university.

In the convocation ceremony, degrees were awarded to about 2000 students, PhD degrees to 130 registered PhD holders and gold medals and merit certificates were awarded to 91 registered students.

Singh Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is that when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence, our country should become a developed nation. India should become the dream of those revolutionary heroes who sacrificed everything to liberate India. By realizing this vision, the youth will have the most important contribution in making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047. Therefore, the youth have to become mentally, physically and morally strong and achieve the goals of life.