Salman Khan among top 10 targets of Bishnoi: NIA

New Delhi: Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed to National Investigation Agency (NIA) his top 10 targets, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and the gangster’s alleged future plans, sources said on Monday.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested four shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mehfooz alias Vishal Khan and Manjeet Singh - both from Dera Bassi - Ankit and Goldy, both of Panchkula in Haryana. Six pistols and 26 cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Target 1: Salman Khan

Bishnoi told the NIA that in 1998, the Bollywood superstar came to Jodhpur to shoot one of his movies. During the shoot allegations were made against Khan for killing a blackbuck, an animal revered in Bishnoi community.

The gangster wanted to kill Salman Khan as a result. To carry out the assassination, he had sent his aide, Sampat Nehra, to Mumbai. Nehra conducted surveillance on the actor but couldn’t execute the plan. Nehra was later apprehended by the Haryana Police STF.

Target 2: Shagunpreet, manager of Siddhu Moosewala

Shagunpreet was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala and handled his accounts. Lawrence told investigators that Shagun helped the killer of Vicky Muddukhera, the gangster’s close aide, to hide in Kharar. Due to this, he wanted to kill Shagunpreet.

Target 3: Mandeep Dhaliwal, aide of gansgter Lucky Patiyal

Lawrence Bishnoi told the NIA that Mandeep also helped the killer of slain gangster Muddukhera. Mandeep runs his gang under the name ‘Thugs-life’.

Target 4: Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary

According to Lawrence’s statement, Kaushal Chaudhary supplied weapons to Bholu shooter, Anil Lath and Sunny Lefti, who were involved in Muddukhera’s killing. When Lawrence learned this, he decided to kill Chaudhary.

Target 5: Gangster Amit Dagar

Lawrence told investigators that Amit Dagar and Kaushal Choudhary had conspired to kill Muddukhera. Therefore, Dagar was also on his radar.

Target 6: Sukhpreet Singh Budhdha

Sukhpreet Singh Bushdha is the head of Bambiha gang, which is Lawrence’s arch rival. After the demise of Devendra Bambiha, Sukhpreet became the gang’s leader. Lawrence revealed that his associate Amit Sharan was killed by Sukhpreet, leading to his plan to kill him.

Target 7: Gangster Lucky Patiyal

Lawrence told investigators that Lucky Patiyal killed his gang member, Gurlal Brar. Patiyal also allegedly assisted the killer of Muddukhera. Patiyal also harboured killer of Muddukhera well.

Target 8: Rammi Masana, Gondar Gang member

Lawrence expressed a desire to seek revenge on Masana for allegedly killing his cousin Amandeep.

Masana is a sharpshooter associated with the Gondar Gang.

Target 9: Gurpreet Sheikho, of Gondar Gang

Gurpreet Sheikho, the head of Gondar Gang was also on the radar of Lawrence. Gurpreet allegedly provided weapons to Masana for the murder of Amandeep.

Target 10: Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefti, Anil Lath

They all are alleged killers of Muddukhera. Lawrence wanted to kill them since they carried out the murder. All of them work for Kaushal Chaudhary’s gang.