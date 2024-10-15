Salman Khan's Security Heightened Following Baba Siddique's Murder

In the wake of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's assassination, authorities have bolstered security measures for Bollywood star Salman Khan. The Mumbai Police have upgraded Khan's protection to Y-plus security status, which now includes a police escort vehicle accompanying the actor's car and a weapons-trained constable as part of his personal security detail.



The heightened security comes after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder, citing the politician's close association with Khan as a motive. This incident has reignited concerns over the ongoing threats faced by the actor from the notorious gang.

Law enforcement has implemented comprehensive safety protocols for Khan's movements and activities. Local police stations will be notified in advance of the actor's presence for any shoots, and a dedicated police team will monitor filming locations. Additionally, security has been reinforced at Khan's Panvel farmhouse, with increased personnel deployment and vehicle checkpoints established by the Navi Mumbai Police.

The murder of Baba Siddique, which occurred on October 12 outside his Mumbai office, has sent shockwaves through political and entertainment circles. Two shooters and an accomplice were apprehended shortly after the incident. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's claim of responsibility, posted on social media, also alluded to alleged connections between Siddique and underworld figures.

As Khan continues his role hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss, sources indicate that security measures will remain tight during filming. The actor's team is working closely with authorities to ensure his safety across all professional engagements.

This latest security escalation follows a series of threats against Khan, including a foiled assassination attempt near his farmhouse in June and a shooting incident outside his Bandra residence earlier this year. The ongoing situation highlights the persistent security challenges faced by high-profile figures in the entertainment industry.