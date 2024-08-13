Samaj seeks protection of Hindus

Bhawanipatna: After the political turmoil in Bangladesh and prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country, minority Hindus have come under attack in that country.

Condemning the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, Brahman Samaj staged a demonstration infront of the collectorate here on Monday led by its president Jagannath Mund.

A memorandum was submitted to the district administration addressed to the Prime Minister demanding that immediate action be taken to stop the attack on Hindus and save their lives and property. Brahman Samaj organising secretary Bhabendra Panda,vice-president Binod Sharma and other members took part in the demonstration.