Live
- Youth should stay away from drugs: Collector Ranjith
- CM in favour of setting up temple tourism circuit: MyNaa Swamy
- TDP to stay away from Visakha local body MLC elections
- Independence Day 2024: Nostalgic Memories of School Celebrations
- ‘Grama Devatalu’ book released
- World Organ Donation Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes
- Vikram shares his excitement for ‘Thangalaan’ at Vijayawada promotion
- South Africa's top diplomat promises continuity in foreign policy under GNU
- Rourkela: Women to manage electrical sub-division
- ‘Kanguva’ to showcase ‘The Rise of a King’; trailer unveiled
Just In
Samaj seeks protection of Hindus
Highlights
Bhawanipatna: After the political turmoil in Bangladesh and prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country, minority Hindus have come under attack...
Bhawanipatna: After the political turmoil in Bangladesh and prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country, minority Hindus have come under attack in that country.
Condemning the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, Brahman Samaj staged a demonstration infront of the collectorate here on Monday led by its president Jagannath Mund.
A memorandum was submitted to the district administration addressed to the Prime Minister demanding that immediate action be taken to stop the attack on Hindus and save their lives and property. Brahman Samaj organising secretary Bhabendra Panda,vice-president Binod Sharma and other members took part in the demonstration.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS