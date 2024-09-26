Samanta receives 60th honorary doctorate

Bhubaneswar: Well-known social worker, educationist and Founder of KIIT & KISS, Achyuta Samanta, received the 60th Honorary Doctorate from Assam Down Town University in Guwahati on Wednesday. The honour was presented during the university’s 11th convocation ceremony.

The honorary degree is in recognition of Samanta’s significant contributions to the fields of education, health, tribal development, arts, culture, literature and rural development. The university acknowledged his outstanding efforts in these areas while bestowing on him the honour.

Due to personal commitments, Samanta was unable to attend the ceremony. A representative accepted the award on his behalf. Samanta expressed gratitude to the university for the honour.

In a recorded message, Samanta said he would cherish this honour as it is the 60th doctorate conferred upon him. “For the last33 years, I have been working relentlessly for the people in the society. This 60th Honorary Doctorate will be remembered by me for all times to come,” he said.

Samanta has received numerous honorary doctorates from prestigious universities and institutions worldwide for his exemplary work in social service and education. In 2009, he received his first Honorary Doctorate from Cambodia National University. To date, he has earned a total of 60 honorary doctorates from institutions acrossthe globe.