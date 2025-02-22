Sambalpur: Man held for assaulting female PG student

Sambalpur: The Odisha Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a female postgraduate student in Sambalpur district, an officer said.The seriously injured woman is a postgraduate library science student of a university and a resident of Burla.

The woman was regularly in contact with the accused over the phone for the last two months.On Wednesday morning, the accused asked the woman to meet him in an open field near Metakani temple in Burla, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

Accordingly, at about 1 pm when the woman went there, the accused noticed that she was engaged in speaking with another person over the phone. The accused asked the woman to discontinue the call, he said.

As she did not heed his request, the accused lost her temper and hit her head with a cement brick with an intention to kill her, the SP said.The woman was later taken to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

During the investigation, the police have seized the mobile phone of the accused, the broken mobile phone of the woman, an ear phone, a stone piece stained with blood and a comb of the victim.