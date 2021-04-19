Sanjay Raut demands special session of Parliament to discuss COVID situation in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid a sharp rise in the number of cases across the country, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament for atleast two days to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Speaking to reporters here today, Raut said, "A special Parliament session should be held. I am demanding this because I have been holding discussons with several prominent leaders since yesterday over the COVID-19 situation in various states. All the leaders accepted that the situation in their states is tense and is going out of control. Only pyres are burning everywhere. There is no space left in cemetries. It's nothing but total chaos."

"On this issue, if the Centre convenes a special parliament session for atleast two days, then the COVID situation in the country in each and every state can be openly discussed. The needs of the states in view of the pandemic will also be discussed. The Prime Minister, Health Minister, Home Minister can keep their views and the Members of Parliament can also discuss the situation of their repsective contituencies during the session," stated the Shiv Sena leader.

He further said, "Politicisation of Remdesivir or any other medicine should not take place. I do not know what is the reason behind the helplessness of Maharashtra's opposition, but those who are engaged in black marketing and hoarding, why do people have to come in their support. Today, people are dying, they are not getting vaccines and these money-minded people support hoarders and black marketers."

His remarks came two days after the Mumbai Police detained Remdesivir supplier for allegedly exporting the anti-viral drug despite the ban on Saturday, but late in the evening, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis went to the police station in favour of the supplier.

Fadnavis also accused Maharashtra Police of harassing a Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of BJP leaders.

"Four days ago, we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply a stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra. They said they couldn't until permissions were given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and got Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s permission. Tonight around nine pm, the police arrested him," Fadnavis had told reporters.

Maharashtra is among the 10 states reporting 78.58 per cent of the new cases in the country and among the five states that cumulatively account for 63.18 per cent of India's total Active Cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631 in the last 24 hours, the ministry informed. It further said Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 503 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.

The death toll reached 1,78,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities.