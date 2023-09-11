Satara: 1 killed, 8 hurt in group clashes after offensive social media posts

Satara: At least one person was killed and eight others injured when group clashes erupted here on Sunday-Monday to protest against certain offensive social media posts yesterday even as police clamped prohibitory orders and suspended Internet services, officials said.

A person from Pusesvali allegedly made some objectionable posts on the social media which sparked ire and led to the group clashes with stone-pelting and stone-throwing incidents, leading to a tense situation here since last night.

One person was killed and eight more hurt in the violence which included stone-pelting and attacks with sticks and rods.

Although the offensive post was not directly linked with the ongoing Maratha stir, it was reportedly posted by a community member participating in the agitation and allegedly cast a slur on another community.

The violence came even as the Maharashtra government was preparing to host an all-party meeting in Mumbai this evening to work out a solution to the vexed issue of Maratha reservations.

"On September 10, a person posted an offensive post on social media at Pusesavali. The post was misunderstood by the people and it gave rise to a law and order problem. The Satara Police immediately responded to the situation and brought it under control," said Superintendent of Police Samir Shaikh.

He said that adequate police forces have been deployed wherever required and the situation is now peaceful, and urged the people to be alert and vigilant.

"People should not believe in rumours. Messages that spread discord in society should not be disseminated through social media to avoid any law and order problem. Be alert, vigilant and if any untoward incident is noticed, contact the authorities immediately," Shaikh appealed in a statement on Monday.

Nationalist Congress Party MP from Satara termed the happenings in Pusesavali as "very sad and unfortunate" and appealed to the people to maintain restraint and cooperate with the government without giving credence to rumour-mongering.

He sought to know who was indulging in such mischief, why were people forwarding without verifying and demanding action against such elements.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale has urged people to maintain peace and not be trapped by such false messages.

Terming the incidents as tragic, NCP Working President Supriya Sule urged people to refrain from falling prey to rumours, and help maintain harmony in the society.