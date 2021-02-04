Saudi Arabia bans entry of passengers from India

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has banned arrivals from 20 countries, including India and the United States, in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. While the Middle Eastern country had suspended air travel from India in September last year itself, the list of banned countries has now grown significantly longer.

The "temporary suspension", which begins on Wednesday, does not apply to diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, AFP reported. But it does include Saudi Arabia's neighbouring nations — Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The ban also includes Lebanon, Turkey, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland. Apart from the US and India, travellers from Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, and South Africa have also been barred from entering the country.

The temporary ban will also apply to travellers who passed through the 20 banned countries during the 14 days preceding the implementation of the ban, Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said.