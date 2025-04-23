Live
- All-out bid by BRS netas to make April 27 meet in Wgl a big success
- Lagacharla Episode: After NHRC indictment, KTR demands apology from Revanth
- All dept coordination meet held ahead of Haj-2025
- Shaping the Future of Software Engineering by Pawan Kumar
- Shaping the Future of E-Commerce Technology by Abhilash Thankappan Ajeshbhavan
- Pioneering Innovation in Machine Learning and Engineering Leadership by Pratik Mayur Parekh
- Pioneering AI/ML innovation in product management by Divij Pasrija
- KFC’s New Moves Might Surprise You (Hint: They're Green!)
- ‘Sedition case must be filed against Chennamaneni’
- US-India Trade Deal: Vance hails ‘very good progress’
Saudi fighter jets escort PM's plane
Highlights
Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a...
Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In a special gesture, the Royal Saudi Air Force's fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft into the Middle Eastern country.
This is Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Saudi Arabia in the past decade and the first to the city of Jeddah.
Next Story