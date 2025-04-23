  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Saudi fighter jets escort PM's plane

Saudi fighter jets escort PMs plane
x
Highlights

Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a...

Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a special gesture, the Royal Saudi Air Force's fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft into the Middle Eastern country.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Saudi Arabia in the past decade and the first to the city of Jeddah.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick