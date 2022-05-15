Saveetha procures 1st Robotic Surgery Unit

Chennai: Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, becomes the first private medical college in Tamil Nadu to launch Robotic surgery services. The college has procured "Versius" Robotic surgery unit from CMR SURGICAL, England, UK.

Saveetha has always strived to be at the forefront of all technological based training for our students. In this context "we are proud to be the first medical college to own a robotic surgery system", Dr NM Veeraiyan, Chancellor of SIMATS said.

Versius is a next generation surgically robotic system used to perform minimal access surgery. It comprises a surgeon console, a visualisation bedside unit (a modular robotic arm with an endoscopic camera attachment) and up to three instrument bedside units which can be connected to a range of wristed surgical instruments.

It is a robotically assisted surgical device that is intended to assist in the accurate control of its surgical instrument during laparoscopic surgical procedures in Urology, Gynaecology and General surgery. The system is indicated for adult use only and is intended to be used by trained physicians in an operating room environment.

Team of Doctors trained for robotic surgery includes surgical gastroenterologist, surgical oncologist, general surgeon, urologist and Gynaecologist. Hospital has also procured a Robotic surgery simulator unit to train the young surgeons.