SBI officers’ 41st AGM held

Bhubaneswar: The State level 41st Annual General Body meeting of State Bank of India Officers’ Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Odisha Limited was held at Bhanja Kala Mandap here on Sunday. Arun Ku-mar Bisoi presided over the meeting. Naba Kishore Sahu introduced the guests and read out the charter. Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, who was the chief guest, spoke on the role of cooperative societies.

Officer Association chairperson Amitabh Das hoped for cooperation of members for improved perfor-mance of the Association. State Bank Staff Association Bhubaneswar Circle chairperson Tapan Kumar Pal and secretary Chitaranjan Panda offered vote of thanks.