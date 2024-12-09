  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

SBI officers’ 41st AGM held

SBI officers’ 41st AGM held
x
Highlights

The State level 41st Annual General Body meeting of State Bank of India Officers’ Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Odisha Limited was held at Bhanja Kala Mandap here on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar: The State level 41st Annual General Body meeting of State Bank of India Officers’ Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Odisha Limited was held at Bhanja Kala Mandap here on Sunday. Arun Ku-mar Bisoi presided over the meeting. Naba Kishore Sahu introduced the guests and read out the charter. Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, who was the chief guest, spoke on the role of cooperative societies.

Officer Association chairperson Amitabh Das hoped for cooperation of members for improved perfor-mance of the Association. State Bank Staff Association Bhubaneswar Circle chairperson Tapan Kumar Pal and secretary Chitaranjan Panda offered vote of thanks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick