SC bins plea for appointment as HC judge, terms it ‘mockery of system’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to appoint the petitioner as a judge of the Telangana High Court, terming the matter as an abuse of the judicial process and a “mockery of the system.”Visibly irked, Chief Justice B R Gavai said, “I will do one thing, I will constitute a bench of the three senior-most (SC) judges for a collegium meeting here ... Where have you heard of making a representation and application for appointment as a high court judge? This is a mockery of the system!”

The bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, was hearing a petition filed by one G V Sarvan Kumar seeking a direction to elevate him as a judge of the high court.

The CJI asked as to how such a plea could even be filed. The bench also admonished the petitioner’s counsel, stating that such a plea should never have been brought before the court.

The lawyer expressed regret and sought to withdraw the petition. The petition was then dismissed as withdrawn.

Besides the Registrar General of the High Court, the plea had made the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, the Registrar General of the apex court and others as parties.