SC Collegium recommends two women as Gauhati High Court judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of advocate Shamima Jahan and judicial officer Yarenjungla Longkumer as Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium of the Gauhati High Court had recommended these names on May 29, 2023. In light of the inputs provided by the government, the consideration of the recommendation was deferred with a view to seek a report from the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with members of the High Court Collegium on the suitability of the candidates.

Thereafter, the Chief Justice, by letters dated October 19, 2023 and November 7, 2023, forwarded the minutes of the Collegium regarding suitability of the above mentioned candidates.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the functioning of the Gauhati High Court with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the two candidates.

"The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that (i) Ms Shamima Jahan, Advocate and (ii) Ms Yarenjungla Longkumer, Judicial Officer, be appointed as Judges of the Gauhati High Court. Their inter se seniority be fixed in terms of the existing practice," said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.