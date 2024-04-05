Live
- Commercial priorities rule, District Officials quick to resolve water problems quickly
- IPL 2024: Bowlers help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Chennai Super Kings to 165/5
- Five arrested for raping minor girl student in Bengal's Asansol
- RBI imposes monetary penalty on IDFC First Bank for non-compliance with directions
- Congress manifesto roadmap to ensure justice to all: Hooda
- Mizoram CM reiterates his ZPM will not ally with NDA or INDIA bloc
- Congress manifesto boasts about Nyay and guarantees but is it bereft of clear vision?
- Akali Dal alone can bring Punjab back on road to development: Sukhbir Badal
- Prakash Javadekar accuses CPI-M, Congress of instilling fear in the minds of voters in Kerala
- PM Modi to hold roadshow in Jabalpur on April 7
Just In
SC dismisses PIL seeking cooling-off period for bureaucrats before political plunge
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed, as withdrawn, a PIL seeking a cooling-off period for bureaucrats and public servants seeking to enter politics and contest elections.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed, as withdrawn, a PIL seeking a cooling-off period for bureaucrats and public servants seeking to enter politics and contest elections.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sandeep Mehta indicated that it was not inclined to entertain the public interest litigation.
"You want to withdraw or argue?" Justice Kant asked the petitioner's counsel.
Sensing the disclination of the Bench to entertain the petition, the petitioner’s counsel chose to withdraw the PIL, also praying that the government servants who have served as legislators may not be entitled to a pension from the Parliament or Legislative Assembly and should be allowed to avail only one pension.
The plea, filed through advocate Sravan Kumar Karanam, sought implementation of the Election Commissione's 2012 recommendations and the Centre’s Committee on Civil Service Reforms Report of 2004 on imposing a cooling-off period to prevent civil servants from contesting elections to the Parliament or state Assemblies on a political party ticket immediately after retirement or resignation from service.
"But despite these recommendations made two decades ago, they are not being implemented, resulting in several bureaucrats and judges obtaining voluntary retirement from public service and choosing to contest elections immediately by joining a political party without a cooling-off period," the plea said.
It added that any form of interest outside the job assigned can influence the decision-making process in administration and the existence of the "cooling-off period" strikes a balance between the bureaucrat’s public duty & personal interest.