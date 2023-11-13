Live
- World Cup qualifiers: Chhetri wants India to play as a cohesive unit in opener against Kuwait
- Rajnath Singh speaks to UK Secretary of State for Defence over phone
- Amit Shah to campaign in Tonk, Bundi and Ajmer from Nov 16
- Elections in 2024 to disrupt 'calm' Indian stocks: Morgan Stanley
- 'Humiliated' Manjhi to hold silent protest against Nitish on Tuesday
- Mahesh Dattani’s stories go global
- Several cases of burn injuries reported at Delhi hospitals on Diwali day, largely caused by firecrackers
- Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Statuses To Share With The Family
- K'taka is not Republic of D K Shivakumar, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy
- Sebi asks brokers to inform most important terms and conditions to clients
Just In
SC expunges adverse observations made against spl NIA judge in terror-related case
The Supreme Court has ordered deletion of certain adverse observations made by the Gauhati High Court against a judge of a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a 2009 terror-related case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered deletion of certain adverse observations made by the Gauhati High Court against a judge of a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a 2009 terror-related case.
A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha said that the adverse observations against the judicial officer be treated as “expunged” and will not be held against him in any manner.
“Dehors the said observations which are expunged, the order/judgment would remain in force, to be considered on its merits, if it arises subsequently in any other case,” clarified the bench in its order passed on November 10.
In its impugned decision passed in August this year, the High Court, among other things, went on to say that “the trial court was at every stage of proceeding having a deep rooted bias in favour of prosecution” and “acted in a sheerly partisan manner” as it overturned the conviction handed over to accused by the special judge under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The petitioner-judge had challenged these observations by way of filing a special leave petition before the apex court.