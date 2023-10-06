SC issues notices in response to PIL alleging distribution of freebies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh Government, Rajasthan Government, and the Election Commission of India in response to a PIL alleging the distribution of cash and freebies at the expense of taxpayers.The Supreme Court has clubbed the new PIL with the already-filed petitions against freebies or 'Free Revadis' given by political parties ahead of elections. The Supreme Court has given the Center, the states, and the election commission four weeks to file their responses.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra also served notice on the PIL on the Centre, Election Commission, and Reserve Bank of India. The petition also claims that both state governments misuse taxpayer funds to entice votes.

According to the petitioner's counsel, "Nothing could be worse than the government handing out cash ahead of the elections.It happens every time and the burden ultimately falls on the taxpayers.The petitioner also stated in front of the Supreme Court that barely six months before the elections, many free items such as scooters, computers, and tablets are issued under the guise of public interest by state governments." The court heard Bhattulal Jain's PIL and ordered that it be tagged with another plea in the subject that was already pending.

Regarding this, CJI DY Chandrachud stated that numerous promises are made before elections and that we have no control over them. We'll file it under Ashwini Upadhyay's petition, but you have involved the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, etc. as respondents. The petitioner must make the government a main party, as well as the RBI, the Auditor General, and others. Following that, the bench directed that a notice be issued and a response be provided within four weeks.