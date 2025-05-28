SC notice to Centre on validity of 1995 Waqf Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih issued notices to the Centre and others, seeking their responses on the plea, and tagged it with pending petitions that have raised a similar issue.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who appeared in the court on behalf of petitioner Nikhil Upadhyay, told the bench that the plea challenges the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995.

He referred to the apex court's April 17 order relating to challenges to the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Upadhyay said in that order, the court had said petitions challenging the 1995 law and the amendments made therein in 2013 shall be separately shown on the cause list.