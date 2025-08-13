Live
SC orders safe food waste disposal to curb stray dogs in court premises
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that all leftover food in its premises be disposed of only in properly covered dustbins, in a move aimed at reducing stray dog presence within the court complex.
A circular from the Administrative General Branch said incidents of stray dogs roaming corridors and even entering lifts had increased. It instructed that no food waste should be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers, citing hygiene and safety concerns.
“This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards,” the notice stated, urging strict compliance “for the safety of all".
The directive follows an earlier order by a Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, which called for the rounding up and relocation of stray dogs from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to designated shelters.