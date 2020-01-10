SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds

New Delhi: Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on restrictions in the Kashmir Valley which called for review of all curbs, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed to a TV channel referred to the Court order and stated that only reasonable restrictions were in place there. He implied that the restrictions in Kashmir were not out of line with the apex court order. Javadekar added that Section 144 had not been imposed anywhere in the Valley.

Javadekar also pointed out that foreign envoys had visited Kashmir on Thursday. There is normalcy in the region now, he added.

The Union Minister for Forests and Environment observed that normal development work is taking place for the first time in 30 years since terrorist activities disrupted life in the Valley.

The Supreme Court had on Friday morning asked the government to review all restrictive orders in force in the Kashmir valley. The apex court said that section 144 will have to go through judicial scrutiny.

The five-judge Bench led by Justice NV Ramana said: "Suspension of free movement, internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power." The Court held that mere expression of dissent or disagreement against a government decision cannot be reason for internet suspension" and treated the curbs on internet as restrictions on fundamental rights. The Court asked the Union government to publish all orders related to the restrictions in Kashmir. Itheld that such curbs cannot continue indefinitely.

According to the apex court "such suspension can only be for a limited time period and is subject to judicial review." The Supreme Court gave its directions on petitions challenging the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court further said that all restrictive orders in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, following the scrapping of Article 370 should be made public and should be open to judicial scrutiny.