Live
- Lingayat Panchamasali community to stage protest on Dec 10
- Mangaluru resident falls prey to APK scam, loses lakhs
- Mysugar factory throws farmers into distress
- Deteriorating living conditions in Kuduramukha: Daily wage workers deprived of basic amenities
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
- Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad
- 1 dies, 8 fall ill due to acid leak in pharma unit in Parawada
Just In
Scholarship irregularities: MCD takes action against four officials, 2 employees
A school inspector and a principal misappropriated scholarship funds by using false identities and depositing the money into different accounts
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said it has removed two education department officials and terminated the services of two others for alleged irregularities in distributing scholarships meant for SC/ST and OBC students in 2012-13.
The civic body also took action against two employees of the department, removing one of them and terminating the services of the other, according to an official statement. Additionally, one officer has been demoted, the statement said. The case pertains to the MCD's Central Zone, where an investigation found that a school inspector and a principal misappropriated scholarship funds by using false identities and depositing the money into different accounts, causing financial losses to the Corporation. The investigation also revealed that the officials failed to perform their duties responsibly, and a school attendant neglected to maintain cash book and cheque records properly, the statement said.
Among those penalised, a school inspector was found guilty of retaining funds meant for students' uniforms. He has been demoted by three levels and will now receive honorarium as per Level 6 of the pay scale, the MCD said.
"We have taken strict action over irregularities in the scholarship distribution for SC, ST, and OBC students in the Education Department. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will not tolerate any form of corruption," the statement added.