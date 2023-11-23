School jobs case: Partha Chatterjee’s judicial custody extended till Dec 7

Kolkata : A special court in Kolkata on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Education Minister Chatterjee till December 7 in connection with the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in which the once Trinamool strongman is a prime suspect.

Chatterjee’s counsel did not move any bail petition on behalf of his client on Thursday. Instead, he moved a plea seeking proper medical treatment of his client in the prison where he is lodged. Chatterjee especially stressed on physiotherapy and kidney-related treatment within the jail premises.

However, the judge did not pass any specific order on his plea, and the treatment will be conducted as per the rules of the correctional home. Meanwhile, prison department sources said that the former Education Minister has clearly told the jail authorities that he is not keen on moving to any state-run hospital for treatment, and instead wants his treatment be done either at the correction home or at the jail hospital.

Chatterjee has also told the prison authorities that he wants his treatment done only by a team of doctors attached to the correction home or the jail hospital.