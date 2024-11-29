Schools, colleges reopen in six Manipur districts after 2-week closure

Imphal: After two weeks of closure, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities in six districts, resumed on Friday, officials said.

The officials said that though attendance in the educational institutions was slightly low, it was expected to normalise in the coming days.

Thousands of students went to their respective institutions in a cheery mood.

Curfew restrictions eased in violence-affected six districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

An education department official said that along with the reopening of the educational institutions, the Home Department also relaxed curfew for five hours on Friday.

The curfew relaxations were done to facilitate the students to go to their educational institutions and to enable residents to buy essentials like food and medicines.

However, as per the District Magistrate's orders, any gathering or rally still needs prior approval from the competent authorities.

Except for the abduction of a Meitei man, who works in a military station, from Kangpokpi district, no incident reported in any Manipur districts since November 18.

Director of Education (Schools) L. Nandakumar Singh and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), Daryal Juli Anal in separate orders on Thursday asked all the district and zonal level officers to take appropriate steps to resume the classes of all government, private, government-aided educational institutions, including colleges and universities, from Friday.

Singh in his order said that the decision to resume the classes of the schools and other educational institutions was taken in consultation with the Home Department.

District Magistrates of the six districts had imposed a curfew since the escalation of violence in different districts of Manipur on November 16 after the recovery of the bodies of three missing children and three women in Jiribam districts.

Education (Schools) and Higher and Technical Education Departments also in separate orders closed the government and private educational institutions in the six curfew-bound districts from November 16.

On November 24, the Director of Education (Schools) and Higher and Technical Education Departments in separate orders had announced to resume the normal classes from November 25 but after a few hours, they cancelled their orders.

The Manipur government as a precautionary measure on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile Internet and data services for two more days in nine districts, including the trouble-torn Jiribam district.

In nine districts, the suspension of mobile Internet and data services would be effective till 5.15 p.m. on November 29.

The nine districts, comprising both the valley and hills, where the suspension of mobile Internet and data services were enforced are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

After the widespread violence and attacks by mobs started on November 16 and 17 in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of six bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and data services in these districts for two days. Since then the suspension of mobile Internet and data services has extended periodically.

The violent mobs attacked houses and bungalows and vandalised various properties of Ministers, MLAs and political leaders in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on November 16 and 17.

Police said that in recent cases of violence and public unrest, 41 people were arrested.