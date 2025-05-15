Live
- Muthoot Finance shares declines over 7 pc amid RBI’s draft LTV guidelines
- Pak's Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Defence Minister Singh demands in J&K
- 1.3 million Afghan nationals deported from Pakistan since November
- NSE becomes India's largest unlisted firm with over 1 lakh shareholders
- Two mobile snatchers nabbed in Delhi; one came out of Tihar jail a day ago
- DRDO develops indigenous seawater desalination tech
- TIDC scouts look for qualities in athlete beyond field of play, says top cyclist and coach Maxwell Trevor
- Rajasthan CM receives fifth death threat in 15 months
- BBMP launches climate action clubs in city schools to build green leaders
- BEML gets nod for manufacturing unit in MP
Schools reopen in many Pb districts
Highlights
Amritsar: Schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan reopened on Wednesday, six days after they were ordered to be closed in view of the...
Amritsar: Schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan reopened on Wednesday, six days after they were ordered to be closed in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials said.
The state government on May 8 ordered the closure of academic institutions for three days as a military standoff between India and Pakistan soared. While schools in most districts reopened on Monday, they remained shut in the six border districts. Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, spanning the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.
Next Story