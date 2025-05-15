  • Menu
Schools reopen in many Pb districts

Amritsar: Schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan reopened on Wednesday, six days after they were ordered to be closed in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials said.

The state government on May 8 ordered the closure of academic institutions for three days as a military standoff between India and Pakistan soared. While schools in most districts reopened on Monday, they remained shut in the six border districts. Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, spanning the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

