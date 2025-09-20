Scuffle erupts during iPhone 17 sale

Mumbai: Sale of the new series of iPhones started on Friday, with excited customers queuing up outside the country's first Apple Store since early hours and even indulging in a scuffle before its opening.

The iPhone 17 prices start at nearly Rs 83,000 and go up as per the model.

Like with the launch of any new model, excited customers started queuing up outside the store at the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in the wee hours.

A little before 6 am, a scuffle broke out among some of the customers who had queued up, prompting the security personnel to intervene.