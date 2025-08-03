Live
- Abhishek Nayar: Want to create culture of winning trophies at UP Warriorz
- Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony
- Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis
- Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
- Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'
- Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
- Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border
SDM, son killed in landslide
Jammu: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his son were killed, while his wife and two others were wounded, when a boulder hit the vehicle they were...
Jammu: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his son were killed, while his wife and two others were wounded, when a boulder hit the vehicle they were travelling in in Reasi district, police said.
The incident occurred in the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area when Rajinder Singh Rana was on his way to his native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, with his family.
A large boulder, part of a landslide, struck their vehicle, killing Rana, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer, and his son on the spot.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and after primary treatment, the critically injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi, an official said.
Rana, a 2011 batch officer, was posted as the Ramnagar SDM.
Earlier in the week, two army men were killed after a boulder fell on an army vehicle in eastern Ladakh.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences to the SDM’s family.
“Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an outstanding officer, Rajinder Singh, SDM Ramnagar, and his son,” he said on X. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also expressed grief at the incident. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her shock at the deaths and conveyed her solidarity to the survivors.