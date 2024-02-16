Live
- Second Wayanad resident trampled to death by tusker in a week
Second Wayanad resident trampled to death by tusker in a week
Six days after a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kerala's Wayanad, a temporary eco-tourism worker breathed his last at the Kozhikode Medical College & Hospital on Friday morning after suffering an elephant attack.
According to locals, the victim, Paul, was on his way to work in the Kuruva Island eco-tourism project when he came in front of a wild elephant which instantly attacked him.
He was first taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to Kozhikode, where he died.
On January 30, a local resident named Laxmanan was also killed by a wild elephant in the same district.
The latest incident took place just 4 km from the spot where Ajeesh, a tractor driver, was recently trampled to death by a tusker, following which the agitated locals had warned the authorities that their patience is running out.
“We will not perform the last rites of Paul until the Kerala government announces a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased,” said an angry local resident.
Paul is survived by his wife, a young daughter, and two ailing sisters.