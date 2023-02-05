Section of Patidar community throws weight behind Oreva's MD

Rajkot (Saurashtra): Umiyadham Sidsar, a section of Patidar community, has pledged its support to Oreva Group's Managing Director Jaysukh Patel in the Morbi bridge collapse case.

Jaysukh Patel is the prime accused in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse accident, in which 132 persons, including 35 children had lost their lives. Police in its charge sheet, filed before a court on January 27 had named him as prime accused.

Patel surrendered before the court on January 31, and was sent to judicial custody. On Wednesday, the First Class Judicial Magistrate court granted his police remand till February 8.

On February 4, The Umiya Sidsar trustees issued an open letter addressing the community members defending Jaysukh Patel. According to the appeal, "Jaysukh Patel is a 'Bhamasa', who had taken up the suspension bridge repair work as a social responsibility. He did not have any commercial interest and knew that he was not going to recover the full cost incurred in repairs work."

The appeal further states, if such people, who have only worked for society's development are harassed, no entrepreneur will come forward for social cause.

Former BJP MLA Bavanji Metaliya has extended his support to Jaysukh Patel accusing the social media of portraying him in a bad light. "I stand with Umiya Sidsar trusts' decision to extend support to Jaysukh Patel. Let the law take its own course, but we condemn all comments made on social media against Jaysukhbhai. To protect the Morbi's heritage, he had taken the responsibility of bridge repair work." (IANS)