Secular civil code need of hour: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made an unequivocal pitch for a "secular" civil code instead of the current framework which is "communal" and promoted "discrimination", and also for simultaneous polls, as he fronted the ruling BJP's manifesto promises for a uniform civil code and 'one nation one election'.

In his first Independence Day address of his third term from the ramparts of the Red Fort and his 11th consecutive one, Modi invoked the Constitution's directive principles, which recommend a uniform civil code (UCC) across the country, and the Supreme Court's verdicts to make his most forceful backing of the provision, contested by many parties.

"A big section (of society) believes and there is truth in this that the current civil code is in a way a communal civil code. We have lived 75 years with a communal civil code. It is a civil code which promotes discrimination. It divides the country along religious lines and promotes inequality. Now, we have to move towards a secular civil code. A secular civil code in the country is the need of the hour," said Modi.

"This is also the spirit of the Constitution. The Supreme Court has underlined its need many a time, and the dream of the makers of the Constitution should be fulfilled." Turning his focus on the unrest in Bangladesh, he said 140 crore Indians are concerned over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country and expressed the hope that normalcy will soon be restored there. India has always wished peace, happiness and prosperity for Bangladesh and wants its development journey to continue, said Modi, who sported a multi-coloured Rajasthani leheriya print turban with a white kurta and churidar.

In the 98-minute address to the nation, his longest Independence Day speech, Modi asserted that it is India's golden era and that a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 awaits the country. The prime minister also reiterated his push for ridding Indian politics of casteism and nepotism, calling for entry into public life of one lakh youngsters with no family ties to politics so that the fresh blood brings in a new mindset that enriches democracy. They can join any political party they want, he added.

Noting that students spend lakhs and crores for medical education abroad, the prime minister also said the government will create 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years. Both a nationwide UCC and ‘one nation one election’ have been part of successive BJP’s manifestos.



While some BJP-ruled states are working to roll out a uniform civil code, the Centre has so far not taken any legislative measure for its implementation nationally. The Law Commission had started consultations for it last year.

A committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovid had consulted political parties across the spectrum and submitted to the government its report, favouring simultaneous elections. Opposition parties had conveyed their strong objections to the concept. Modi also cautioned citizens against those who cannot digest the country’s rise, saying some people cannot think of India’s welfare. The country will have to avoid these people who are sunk in the depth of despair, he added.