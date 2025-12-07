Security beefed up ahead of India-SA T20

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-CuttackPolice Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh on Friday said comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming India-South Africa T20 match scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9. Singh said there is tremendous enthusiasm among fans ahead of the high-voltage match, with heavy ticket demand and large crowds expected.

Police have made elaborate preparations to ensure a smooth and safe experience for spectators and players. He said around 1,700 police personnel will be deployed in and around the stadium, including special units such as the Special Tactical Unit, Bomb Disposal Squad, Disaster Response Force and surveillance teams.

Local police resources from Cuttack will also be mobilised to strengthen the security grid. Access control measures have been tightened, and crowd management plans have been finalised to avoid inconvenience to spectators. “We aim to conduct the match in a very smooth manner with minimum hassle to the public. Strong and effective security measures have been arranged considering all possible situations,” Singh said.

Police have also made arrangements for the arrival and movement of both teams, including their practice sessions and hotel security. The Commissioner appealed to fans who could not secure tickets not to gather unnecessarily near the stadium, recalling past instances where large crowds created pressure during entry. He advised such fans to enjoy the practice sessions, which will also be open for viewing.

The Commissioner said the police are fully prepared to ensure a safe, secure and well-managed international cricket event in Cuttack. Notably, the Twin City police have made extensive security arrangements for the safety of players, officials, and spectators.

As per official sources, a total deployment of 22 platoons of force and 111 officers has been mobilised for Bhubaneswar at the place of stay and for route lining. “In addition to these vivid traffic arrangements, static ambulance services, Bomb Disposal Squad, plainclothes police personnel and aerial surveillance have been made.

To ensure round-the-clock security and immediate response to any situation, Special Tactical Unit has been deployed,” said the Commissionerate Police.