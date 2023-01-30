Security officer shoots Odisha minister dead

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by an ASI at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district hours before the start of Hockey World Cup final here on Sunday.

ASI Gopal Das, who oversaw his security, fired at him with his service revolver from a close range while he was alighting from a

car to attend a party-sponsored meet. Naba Das slumped over the car seat in a pool of blood after being shot.

The ASI, who fired four to five rounds at the minister, was immediately overpowered by the police and taken into custody for interrogation. Naba Das was airlifted from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar. Sources said by the time he was admitted to ICU of Apollo Hospitals, he was dead. The announcement of his death was perhaps delayed due to Hockey World Cup final and also apprehending law and order problem in Jharsuguda. His death was announced after the Hockey World Cup final started. The minister, a strongman in the mining hub of Jharsuguda, had switched over to the BJD from the Congress ahead of 2019 elections. He is known to have business interests in coal mining, transportation and hospitality sectors.

Naba Das was in full control of the industrial belt of Jharsuguda and business rivalry is suspected to be a reason behind the killing. It is also suspected that the ASI might have taken supari for eliminating the minister.

Meanwhile, Gopal Das's wife Jayanati told reporters at her residence near Berhampur that she heard the news about her husband firing at the minister from television channels.

Jayanati said Gopal suffered from mental disorder for the last eight years, and was taking medicines and appeared quite normal. She said her husband had made a video call to their daughter in the morning. Gopal had no personal enmity with the minister, said Jayanti, demanding a proper investigation into the matter to find out the truth.

In a statement, the Apollo Hospitals said the minister was admitted to the hospital here with gunshot wounds on his left chest. A team of doctors, led by Dr Debashish Nayak, immediately operated on him. On operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung, and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the minister's death. He said: "I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Naba Das. The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover."



The Chief Minister, who had visited the Apollo Hospitals, directed the Crime Branch to investigate the case. Senior officers of the Crime Branch have been asked to rush to the spot. Soon after receiving orders, ADG, Crime Branch, Arun Bothra left for Brajarajnagar along with his team to inquire into the incident. A forensic team visited the spot and started investigations.