Security stepped up in Tiruchi, Pudukottai for Diwali festivities

Police have beefed up security arrangements across Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts ahead of the Diwali celebrations to ensure public safety and prevent crimes in crowded areas.

With thousands of people expected to throng markets, temples, bus stands, and tourist spots, authorities have intensified vigilance and deployed additional personnel since Friday night.

In Tiruchi district, around 1,000 police personnel, including Home Guards, have been pressed into bandobust duty.

The deployment covers major public zones such as commercial hubs, transport terminals, and popular places of worship.

Five sub-divisions, Jeeyapuram, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Musiri, and Manapparai, have been placed under enhanced surveillance.

Personnel from the Striking Force and anti-sabotage squads have been stationed at key points, while teams are also engaged in creating awareness through audio-visual messages on safety and crime prevention.

The increased vigil, which began on October 17, will continue through October 21, police sources said. In neighbouring Pudukottai district, similar measures are in place.

Intensive patrolling has been organised across seven subdivisions: Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Keeranur, Ponnamaravathi, Alangudi, Kottaipattinam, and Illupur. Police teams have been conducting continuous rounds at bazaars, bus stands, and other crowded public areas to deter thefts, eve-teasing, and other offences. The drive will continue until October 21.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have carried out joint anti-sabotage checks at the Tiruchi railway junction.

The inspection, conducted on Sunday, involved scanning luggage, platforms, and other critical areas to ensure the safety of passengers during the festive rush. No suspicious materials or objects were detected, RPF sources confirmed.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department in Tiruchi has also gone on full alert.

All 11 fire stations -Tiruchi, Srirangam, Samayapuram, Lalgudi, Pullambadi, Tiruverumbur, Navalpattu, Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Thuvarankurichi, and Uppiliapuram - have mobilised full manpower strength.

Fire tenders and response teams have been strategically stationed at Teppakulam, Chathram Bus Stand, and Gandhi Market to ensure a rapid firefighting response in case of any emergencies on the festival day. Officials said the department is equipped with all the necessary gear to handle potential fire incidents swiftly.