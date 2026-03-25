New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the framing of a semiconductor policy, setting up of AI excellence centres, the training of 12,000 MSMEs, and a slew of other measures in the budget for 2026-27 to develop the national capital into a production-driven, growth-oriented, futuristic economy.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her government wished to develop a semiconductor manufacturing, research and development ecosystem in Delhi.

“We will come up with a semiconductor policy to develop a better infrastructure and encourage semiconductor manufacturers to set up units here,” she said. A fund of Rs 1 crore for the purpose was set aside in the budget.

She also announced the formulation of a drone policy, allocating Rs 1 crore as a fund to attract investments and support startups and manufacturing. Further, the budget allocated Rs 8.20 crore for setting up two artificial intelligence centres of excellence that will act as dedicated hubs for AI research, innovation, startup incubation, and capacity building.