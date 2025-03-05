Send him to UP, we will give good treatment: CM Yogi on Abu Azmi’s Aurangzeb praise

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) for defending its Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi over his praise for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Speaking in the UP Assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party for supporting its Maharashtra legislator Abu Azmi over latter's eulogy for the Mughal invader.

He said that those who see Aurangzeb as hero have no right to live in the country and demanded that the SP expels him for his controversial remarks on Mughal ruler.

Further on a lighter note, he said, "Send Abu Azmi to Uttar Pradesh, we will give him good treatment".

CM Yogi also invoked socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia and slammed the SP for forgetting its ideological roots.

"I would like to tell the people associated with the Samajwadi Party that even if you do not take pride in India's heritage, at least take into consideration the ideas of the people in whose name you do politics," he said.

He called it "unfortunate" that SP leaders now regard Aurangzeb as their ideal rather than following Lohia's vision.

Demanding Azmi's expulsion from the party, CM Yogi said, "The Samajwadi Party should make an announcement to expel him and send him to UP once. We will take care of the rest. A person who, instead of feeling proud of the tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, feels ashamed and glorifies Aurangzeb -- should he have the right to live in India? SP should answer this."

He further accused the SP of hypocrisy, stating, "On one hand, you criticise the Maha Kumbh, and on the other, you glorify a ruler who destroyed temples and trampled India's faith. How can you not control such an MLA," adding that the SP must hold him accountable and show the door.

Azmi's 'not a cruel leader' remarks on Aurangzeb triggered fierce backlash, leading to an FIR against him and his suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly. However, Azmi defended himself, claiming he was only quoting historians and had no intention to hurt sentiments.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also backed Azmi and opposed his suspension.

Taking to X, Yadav wrote, "If suspensions start getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will remain between freedom of expression and slavery? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can put a rein on the tongue of truth, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking."

CM Yogi also cited historical records, emphasising Aurangzeb's cruelty -- even toward his own father, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, whom he imprisoned at Agra Fort.

"Shah Jahan yearned for every drop of water. If SP is proud of Aurangzeb, they should at least read Shah Jahan's biography and see his pain," Yogi said.

He further questioned SP's stance, asking, "Does the party consider a ruthless, fanatical, and cruel ruler -- who came to oppress India and attack its faith -- as its ideal?"

Referring to Aurangzeb's imposition of the Jizya tax and forced conversions, Yogi added, "No civilised Muslim names his son Aurangzeb because they know that as the name goes, so does the work."