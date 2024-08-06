Senior BJP leader LK Advani admitted to hospital

Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani was, on Tuesday, admitted to a leading private hospital in Delhi, sources said.

His medical condition is stable, they said.

The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo hospital here today, a hospital source told PTI.

In the first week of July too, Advani was brought to this facility and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days. He was admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, neurology department.

Prior to that he had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was discharged following a night-long stay there.