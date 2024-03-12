Live
Senior Gujarat Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki, Jagdish Thakor opt out of LS race
Veteran Gujarat Congress leader and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki on Tuesday announced his decision not to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The announcement, made via a social media post by the former president of the Gujarat Congress, is a strategic choice to focus on his responsibilities as the AICC in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir and spearhead the party's campaign efforts in Gujarat.
Solanki, 70, has contributed to the party during his tenure as Gujarat Congress president. However, following successive defeats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Solanki has chosen to step aside. He affirms his dedication to the party by stating, "I will accept and obey whatever decision is made by the Central leadership."
Jagdish Thakor, another seasoned Gujarat Congress figure, echoed this sentiment of withdrawal from electoral contention. Through a video post, Thakor articulated his decision to forgo participation in the Lok Sabha election, attributing his decision to a blend of personal reflections and health concerns, alongside a commitment to Rahul Gandhi's vision for invigorating the party with new faces.
Thakor's decision is grounded in his extensive political journey with the Congress. He has served as a two-time MLAgress, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, among other roles.