Senior Parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from BJD with 'broken heart'

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab (66) resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday.

Announcing his decision during a press meet in Cuttack on Friday, Mahtab said, “I have sent a letter to BJD President Naveen Patnaik, in which I have mentioned that I have been involved with the BJD since its formation, and also made some contributions towards the growth of the party.

"Today, I have resigned from the party with a broken heart. I am resigning from the primary membership of the BJD through this letter, which I have requested the party President to accept immediately."

Mahtab also claimed that for the past two-and-a-half years, he was prevented from raising his voice and sharing his experience in important party-related matters.

The veteran leader said that he was subjected to severe criticism, adding that his views were misinterpreted whenever he tried to say something on how the party is functioning.

Mahtab also said that he was left with no patience, so he resigned from the party.

“The BJD, which was formed to fight against corruption and stay away from self-aggrandisement, has changed a lot. But, I have tried several times to effect a course correction regarding the manner in which the party was being run for the last few years. I think I can now raise my voice properly after snapping my ties with the party,” Mahtab said.

However, The Cuttack MP didn’t reveal anything about joining the BJP or any other political party or retiring from politics.

Mahtab said he would discuss with the people and his well-wishers before taking making any future decision.

There are speculation though that he might join the BJP.

Mahtab has won from Cuttack on a BJD ticket for six times since 1998. He is also the editor of the Odia daily, 'The Prajatantra', which was established by his father and former Odisha Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahtab.

Notably, Mahtab resigned from the party a day after the Special Court for MP/MLAs framed charges against him in connection with the alleged assault on a police officer during a programme 13 years ago.

He was accused of slapping the then Sub-Inspector Amitabh Mohapatra, now posted as an ACP, during a programme held at the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack on January 23, 2011.