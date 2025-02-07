Live
Senior police officials meet at ICCC
Discusses arrangements ahead of Magha Purnima
Maha Kumbh Nagar: A meeting of senior police officials was held at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) in the Mela area on Thursday to discuss and to take stock of the arrangments on the Mahakumbh Mela area regarding traffic arrangements, parking space in view of the upcoming festival snan of Magha Purnima and safe bathing of devotees.
During this, discussions were held regarding pontoon bridges for pedestrian use only, vehicles of media and other organizations coming and going to the fair area through the pass, route diversion of the city, and shuttle bus operations. Also, deployment of additional PAC force / CAPF at Sangam Nose, barricading, etc.
ADG Zone Prayagraj, Police Commissioner Commissionerate Prayagraj, IG Range Prayagraj, DIG Mahakumbh, Mela SSP Mahakumbh, Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj and Mela Officer were present in the meeting.