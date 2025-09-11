Senior RJD Politician Rajkumar Rai Gunned Down in Bihar

Live
RJD leader Rajkumar Rai was shot dead by two bike-borne men at Rajendra Nagar Terminal.
RJD leader murder news: The politician was RJD leader killed at in the Munnachak area of Bihar’s capital Patna. The spot of the crime has left his political colleagues aghast.
Following the Rajkumar Rai shot dead, the police have registered an FIR and are investigating the murder.
“The Bihar political murder took place in lane number seventeen in front of the Rajendra Nagar Terminal, where the deceased has been identified as Rajkumar, who also goes by the name Ala Rai. He was a known political figure. A few CCTV cameras have been installed near the crime scene and we are checking them for leads on the two shooters. The shooters might have had some accomplices, so we are trying to find out more details. Rajkumar Rai was involved in land-related deals. Our investigation team has been informed and will work on every aspect,” Patna East SP Parichay Kumar informed reporters.
“We recovered six cartridges from the spot. A forensic team has also been sent to the spot to collect important evidence. We are also trying to get the CCTV footage to find out leads on the accused,” Parichay Kumar said.
Officials added that the Bihar law and order is in its preliminary stages and a land dispute is believed to be the reason behind the murder. “We are not ruling out any possibilities and the team is working on all possible leads to find out the truth behind the incident,” an officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.
The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in months and Rai was all set to contest from the Raghopur assembly constituency, a source told the RJD politician killed news agency.