Server problem disrupts for Gruha Lakshmi Yojana application submission temporarily

Bengaluru: One of the state government’s ambitious schemes for applying for the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, which provides Rs 2000 per month to the house owner, has been temporarily suspended for submission of applications in Bangalore One, Grama One on Sunday due to server problem.

Due to the server issue there was no opportunity to apply in all Bangalore One and Grama One centers on Sunday. It has been three days since the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana was launched. Already in 3 days more than 10 lakh women have applied. On the first day of implementation of Gruha Lakshmi, 77,000 house owners submitted applications. Today due to the server being down, application submission has been temporarily suspended for one day. From tomorrow everyone can apply again for the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana as usual.



Women waiting in queues in front of Grama One centers across the state despite the rain to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. Several housewives were seen standing with Aadhaar card and ration card in hand for hours. Later they got to know about the server problem, they all returned as they were informed of technical error. Unable to get the application as the server is down. The staff were sending the women back saying ‘come tomorrow’.