Setback For Karti Chidambaram In IT Evasion Case

A special court dismissed the plea of Karti Chidambaram and his wife seeking discharge from charges of Income Tax evasion, according to media reports. The court allowed prosecution to pursue the case relating to a land deal which took place in 2014, according to latest media reports.

The prosecution's case is said to have put forth the argument that property on the outskirts of Chennai was undervalued by Karti Chidambaram and his wife. The court has posted the matter to January 21. It has reportedly directed both Karti Chidambaram and his wife to be present at the next hearing. The Court is further said to have warned the couple that if they fail to be present at the next hearing, a non-bailable warrant could be issued against them.

Karti Chidambaram is also connected to INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against his father, former Union Home Minister, P. Chidambaram. The INX Media case against the former Union Minister relates to an alleged Rs.10 lakh bribe paid to a shell company which, according to the ED has links to Karti Chidambaram.