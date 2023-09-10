Seven arrested in Kolkata with narcotics worth Rs 35Laks

Kolkata : Seven persons with narcotics consignment worth over Rs 35 lakh have been nabbed by the special task force (STF), Kolkata Police said on Sunday.

A city police official said that their sleuths were tipped off by sources that a group of people will assemble in front of Aliah University campus in central Kolkata on late Saturday for the purpose of handing over the narcotics consignment.

Accordingly, a team of STF sleuths reached the spot in advance in plain cloth and started monitoring the surroundings.

Soon the seven persons reached the place in two phases, the first group in a four-wheeler and the second group on a motorcycle. The STF sleuths overpowered them and arrested them with the huge consignment of cocaine.

The seven arrested persons have been identified as Abhishek Thakur, Rishi Sagar, Sonti Singh, Rahul Singh, Avinash Kumar, Riki Dutt and Rahul Dutt.

They will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Sunday only and the police will seek their custody. A city police official said that these seven persons arrested had been part of a narcotics smuggling racket and interrogations are on to know the whereabouts of their other associates.

City police sources said that the narcotics smuggling rackets have become very active in the city for quite some time and the sleuths of STF as well as the narcotics cell under the Detective Department of the city police had been conducting simultaneously to demolish these rackets.

The cops feel that the latest arrest of the seven persons had been a big catch and will lead to further arrests.