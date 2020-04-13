Several staff of Mumbai's Taj hotel test positive

Mumbai: Several employees of the Taj Group of hotels in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19 after around 500 were tested in the past few days, officials said here on Sunday. "Those who have tested positive were mostly asymptomatic, showing absolutely no signs of illness. However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalised," said a spokesperson for IHCL. The others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine facilities as per WHO and government guidelines.

The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, opposite Gateway of India does not have any guests presently in view of the lockdown, barring minimum staff in key areas. The development came days after IHCL threw open its doors to medical warriors and health workers, housing them in five of its hotels in Mumbai, and one each in Goa and NOIDA. Besides, the hotels are providing quarantine facilities in some states, given around 400,000 meals till now to medicos, health workers and migrants.