Several states & experts asked Union Government to extend the lockdown periods

After interacting with leaders of political parties in Parliament, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for an extension of the phase of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister noted the country should simultaneously try to bring about a change in its work culture and working style at these changing circumstances. He said, the country is facing serious economic challenges as a result of COVID-19, and the government is committed to overcoming it. Adding, the entire world is currently facing the grave challenge of COVID-19, Modi added that the present situation is an epoch changing event in mankind's history and India must evolve to counter its impact.

At the same time, Mr Modi praised the efforts of state governments working together with the centre in this fight against the pandemic. He said, that the country as witnessed constructive and positive politics through the coming together of all sections of the polity to present a united front in this battle.

The Prime Minister also praised the sense of belonging, discipline, dedication and commitment with which every citizen is contributing in this endeavour, be it in following social distancing, Janta Curfew or the Lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday on COVID-19 situation. Earlier, Prime minister had two interactions with chief ministers over the issue.