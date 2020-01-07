Severe weather to hit Delhi, north India: IMD

New Delhi:After remaining overcast for almost a day, parts of the national capital received scattered showers on Tuesday afternoon, with the Met department issuing severe weather forecast for later part of the day in Delhi and nearby areas where the mercury is expected to slide sharply.

As per the IMD advisory issued on Tuesday noon, the region was likely to experience thunderstorms coupled with hail and lightning.

This comes after the first week of biting cold spell in in 2020, when temperatures touched 1.7 degrees Celsisus in some areas here. On Tuesday morning the minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius.

The maximum was expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

There were a brief spell of drizzle on Monday. With light showers expected in next 24 hours, the mercury was expected to dip again over the next three to four days with showers predicted in National Capital Region.

The city recorded minimum temperature at 9.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Northern India was likely to expect spells of scattered showers between Tuesday and Thursday, bringing down the temperatures here again.

The India Meteorological Department earlier tweeted: "Latest satellite image shows convective clouds over northwest India (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh)."

On Tuesday, the city was also expected to experience gusting winds at the speed of up to 20-25 kmph.

Delhi and NCR residents, who have been enjoying some respite from low temperatures for the past few days, have to brace for colder weather.

The IMD forecast is valid till Wednesday morning, and also applies to parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.