SFI activists chant 'Go Back Modi' during his Kolkata visit

A large group of SFI activists protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Kolkata for a two-day visit on Saturday evening. Posters saying "Go back Modi" were seen at the airport as the PM flew into the state that has opposed the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Several organisations planned to stage protests against PM Modi at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and the roads that lead up to the airport from the city. Hundreds of protesters participated in the protest at the Kolkata airport. Protests were also staged in other parts of West Bengal on the day of the PM's visit.

Youth Congress activists assembled outside Kolkata airport and raised slogans against PM Modi demanding that he should not be allowed to land in Kolkata.

SFI activists assembled near Jadavpur University, Golpark, College Street, Hatibagan and Esplanade with placards which read 'Students Against Fascism.'

"We protest the visit of the Prime Minister who is behind the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the attack by saffron forces in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. We are against the visit of PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders who are dividing people to Bengal," he said.

Ahead of his visit to Kolkata, PM Modi in a tweet said, "I am happy and excited that I will spend today and tomorrow in West Bengal. I will be fortunate to visit my Ramakrishna Mission at the holy time of Swami Vivekananda Jan Jayanti. Belur monastery has always been a prominent place."

PM Modi is scheduled to take part in celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust. Apart from this, four historic buildings that have been renovated will also be dedicated to the nation. The PM will also inaugurate a light and sound show at Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge).