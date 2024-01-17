Sharad Pawar to skip Jan 22 Ayodhya event, will go later

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has said that he will not attend the Shri Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Pawar, 83, who received an invite for the ceremony, has written a brief letter to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai on the issue, promising to go at a later date with more time in hand for a 'darshan'.

“Lord Ram is revered not only in India, but around the world by millions of his devoted followers. There is great enthusiasm among the Ram Bhakts over the Ayodhya ceremonies and they are reaching there in huge numbers. Through them I shall also derive the joy of the historic occasion,” Pawar said.

However, the NCP supremo added that after the January 22 event, it will be possible to take a proper and relaxed 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.

“I have plans to come to Ayodhya for some engagements. At that time, I shall take out sufficient time for a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla with full faith. By that time, even the construction works of the Ram Temple will also be completed,” said Pawar.

He expressed his gratitude to Rai for the invite and also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming grand ceremonies in Ayodhya next Monday. (January 22).