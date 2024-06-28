Shashi Tharoor Praises Delhi L-G VK Saxena For Quick Response To Flooding Issues

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, calling him a “conscientious civil servant.” Tharoor's commendation followed a call from the L-G after Tharoor posted a video showing flooded roads outside his home in Lutyens’ Delhi due to heavy rain.

Tharoor, like many others, faced severe inconvenience from the flooding. He tweeted a video of the submerged roads near his house, mentioning that water had entered his home, damaging carpets and furniture.

“Apparently the storm water drains in the neighborhood are clogged, leaving the water nowhere to go. They switched off the electricity since 6 am to prevent electrocution. I warned my Parliament colleagues that I might need a boat to get there. But the city managed to pump out the water, and I did arrive on time!” Tharoor tweeted.

Just 30 minutes later, Tharoor praised the L-G’s quick response to his post. Tharoor noted that VK Saxena explained the challenges in addressing the issue due to governance constraints. Delhi, a Union Territory, has an elected government but limited power.

“Amazed and impressed that within minutes, I received a call from the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi himself! VK Saxena was courteous and responsive, explaining the constraints due to the division of responsibilities between Union and State Governments,” Tharoor said.

“He acknowledged that the primary issue is the failure to regularly clear clogged drains and promised to do everything in his power to address this before the next major shower,” Tharoor added, concluding, “Hats off to a conscientious civil servant!”

Heavy rain in Delhi early Friday caused widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions. Many areas, including major roads and underpasses, were inundated, resulting in long traffic jams and significant delays, especially for office-goers. Key roads such as Anuvrat Marg, Ring Road, and Aurobindo Marg experienced heavy congestion due to waterlogged stretches, impacting commuters heading to exams or work.