Shashi Tharoor should have aired views in party forum: KPCC chief

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Sunday slammed party leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor for criticising the party in the media.

Responding to Tharoor’s recent interview in National English daily, where he criticized both the state and central leadership of the Congress, Sudhakaran stated that such remarks should have been made within party forums rather than in public.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakaran emphasized that as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Tharoor should remain within party discipline. “He holds a key position in the party and has the opportunity to influence change from within. Open criticism does not help the party,” he said.

Despite his disapproval of Tharoor’s approach, Sudhakaran reaffirmed his support for the senior leader. “I have always stood by Tharoor, and I will continue to do so,” he said, adding that he had attempted to contact Tharoor but was unsuccessful.

He expressed confidence that Tharoor would not leave the party despite his critical remarks.

Sudhakaran also noted that Tharoor’s statements were likely meant to strengthen the party. “As KPCC president, I will do my best to address any concerns and bring necessary corrections to the party’s functioning,” he assured.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala addressed Tharoor’s remarks, which pointed to a leadership crisis in the Kerala unit of the Congress and hinted at having alternative options.

Chennithala clarified that Tharoor’s statements were made before his recent discussions with Rahul Gandhi.

This comes after speculation that Tharoor was dissatisfied with his meeting with the Congress leader. Recalling Tharoor’s induction into the party, Chennithala stated, “It is true that I invited Tharoor to join the Congress after his tenure at the United Nations. I even suggested he contest from Palakkad. I believed having him in the party would be beneficial.”

He further mentioned that Tharoor was invited to a KPCC plenary session in Ernakulam, where he was seated on the dais alongside Sonia Gandhi, marking his formal entry into the party.

“Since then, he has been given significant roles, including serving as a Union Minister and being fielded as an MP four times,” Chennithala added. However, he refrained from commenting further on the controversy surrounding Tharoor’s remarks.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan said the Congress leader himself had acknowledged the likelihood of the Left Front returning to power in Kerala for a third consecutive term. He attributed this to the Left government’s people-centric policies and favourable investment environment.

A senior Congress leader, speaking anonymously, admitted that while Tharoor’s observations were valid, they should not have been aired publicly. “Unless the state and central leadership address these concerns, Congress cannot expect to win the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections,” he cautioned.